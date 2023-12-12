Megan Thee Stallion Secures Major Label Backing—But With A Catch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion signed a distribution deal following a bitter legal battle with her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion found a new distributor after getting out of her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to Billboard, the Texas-bred rapper signed a distribution deal with Warner Music Group.

The agreement will allow Megan to technically remain independent while receiving support from WMG. She expressed her desire to stay independent when discussing her next studio album on Instagram Live in October.

“I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma,” she said. “I’m so excited ‘cause it’s really just me this go round.”

The WMG deal marks a new chapter for Megan following her messy divorce with 1501. She was embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with her former label until both sides settled the contract dispute in October.

“Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” a rep for 1501 said. “As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses. All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

The multi-platinum-selling rapper’s last album for 1501, Traumazine, dropped in 2022. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, becoming the second-highest charting album of her career.

Megan released “Cobra,” her first single since returning to the independent scene, in November. She told fans the song was “the introduction of act one” with more to come.

“Cobra” debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s music video generated more than 13 million views on YouTube as of December 12.

Watch Megan’s “Cobra” video below.