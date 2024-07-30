Megan Thee Stallion To Join Kamala Harris For “Special Performance” At Atlanta Rally 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion shared a surprise announcement on Monday evening, revealing she will join Kamala Harris at her upcoming rally.

Megan Thee Stallion will be supporting Kamala Harris as she continues her mission to become the next President of the United States at a campaign rally in Atlanta.

On Monday (July 29), the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist confirmed she will join the Vice President for a “special performance” at her upcoming rally tomorrow in Atlanta. Megan the Stallion announced her appearance with Kamala Harris on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Megan Thee Stallion has shown support for Kamala Harris. In March 2023, she joined the Vice President for a Women’s History Month brunch at her residence in Washington, DC. Megan branded Harris “the coolest Vice President ever” after posing for selfies.

Megan Thee Stallion asking Kamala Harris for a selfie at the Women's History Month Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/vPYDJ5dfss — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) March 20, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only notable musician voicing support for Kamala Harris since President Biden bowed out. Harris marked her first appearance as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee with Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” The superstar singer also gave Harris permission to use the song throughout the campaign.

Cardi B is yet to endorse a candidate but she defended Harris from “disgusting” disrespectful attacks in a passionate tirade last week.

Meanwhile, Plies has been campaigning for Harris on social media since she entered the race. In addition, Lil Nas X and Lizzo have also voiced support for Harris.

In addition, NSYNC star Lance Bass joined forces with Harris in a TikTok video referencing his group’s 2000 hit song. “Hey Kamala, what are we gonna say to Donald Trump in November?” Bass asked Harris. “Bye, bye, bye,” she replied.