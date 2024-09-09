Megan Thee Stallion’s New Romance With Torrey Craig Heats Up In NYC 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig debuted their romance in a TikTok “Couples Challenge” video last month.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new romance appears to be going strong after she was spotted out with Torrey Craig.

Last month, the pair debuted their new relationship in a swiftly deleted TikTok “Couples Challenge” video. Over the weekend, the “HISS” hitmaker and her Chicago Bulls Player boo appeared touchy-feely during an outing in New York.

Although neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Torrey Craig have publicly commented on their relationship, the couple did reveal they are in love. In the since-deleted TikTok, they revealed that while they have confessed their love, they couldn’t remember who said it first.

Meanwhile, last week, Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with RM of K-pop sensation BTS on her new single “Neva Play.” The song marks the Grammy Award winner’s second collab with RM after appearing on BTS’ “Butter (Remix)” in 2021.

Nonetheless, Megan, who released her self-titled album earlier this year, has her eyes on another high-profile collaboration.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” Megan told People Magazine. “She’s a stallion too, she’s a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

While Megan is yet to work with Swift, she recently teamed up with the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and other NFL stars in a Pepsi ad. The commercial also promotes Paramount’s upcoming “Gladiator II” and the new NFL season and sees Megan dressed as a Roman Empress.

“ATTENTION HOTTIES,” Megan wrote on Instagram alongside a clip.

“WE ARE OFFICIALLY FAMOUS WE GOT A @PEPSICOMMERCIAL.”