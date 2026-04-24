Method Man Joins “Different World” As Coach Coles For Netflix Reboot

Method Man’s joining Netflix’s A Different World reboot as Coach Coles, bringing his acting prowess to Hillman College alongside original cast members.

Method Man is stepping into the coaching world of Netflix’s “A Different World” reboot, and the Wu-Tang legend’s bringing serious credentials to Hillman College.

The legendary rapper and actor will play Coach Coles in the 10-episode series, joining a cast that’s stacked with both original stars and fresh faces ready to carry the legacy forward.

Production wrapped in Atlanta, and the energy on set was undeniable according to showrunner Felicia Pride, who called the experience “such a long time in the making.”

The casting moves are massive for the revival.

According to Deadline, Norman Nixon Jr. joins as Professor Baptiste, while Karen Malina White and Ajai Sanders are reprising their original roles as Charmaine Brown and Gina Deveaux.

That’s the kind of continuity that makes longtime fans feel seen. The series follows Deborah, the free-spirited youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she enters her freshman year at Hillman and tries to build her own legacy while living in her parents’ shadow.

Method Man’s been on an acting run lately.

His recent work includes the rom-com “Relationship Goals” with Kelly Rowland, the drama “Poetic License,” appearances on “Poker Face,” the action thriller “Trouble Man,” and the Kerry Washington vehicle “Shadow Force,” all dropping in 2025.

Before that came “The 4:30 Movie” and “Bad Shabbos” in 2024, “How I Learned to Fly” in 2023, and his iconic run as Davis MacLean on “Power Book II: Ghost” from 2020 to 2024.

He’s also got a deep catalog of film work spanning decades, from “Garden State” to “How High” to ” Belly” to “187.”

The original cast returning is insane. Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, and Cree Summer are all back as Dwayne Wayne, Whitley Gilbert, Ron Johnson, and Freddie Brooks.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenifer Lewis, Charnele Brown, Glynn Turman, and Dawnn Lewis are also reprising their roles. Debbie Allen, who directed 83 episodes of the original series, is helming three episodes including the premiere.