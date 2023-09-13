Metro Boomin Teases Collaborative Album With Future Is On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The joint effort is rumored to be titled ‘Metro Pluto.’

It appears the producer/rapper combination of Metro Boomin and Future is ready to drop a full-length project. One-half of that musical duo reminded their fans about the upcoming body of work.

The MTV network booked Metro Boomin as a performer for the 2023 Video Music Awards which took place on September 12. The Boominati Worldwide founder shared the stage with several Hip-Hop stars.

Swae Lee, Nav and A Boogie wit da Hoodie joined Metro at the VMAs for a live rendition of “Calling.” Additionally, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” featuring Future (aka Pluto) kicked off the televised set.

“MTV, VMAs, ‘23. What we doing?” said Metro Boomin at the start of his Video Music Awards performance on Tuesday night. “Me and Pluto album on the way.”

Metro Boomin and Future have a long history of working together on music. Tracks by the Atlanta native such as “Honest,” “Karate Chop” and “Wicked” feature production by the Grammy-nominated beatmaker.

“Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” lives on Metro’s Heroes & Villains studio LP. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 185,000 first-week units. Heroes & Villains earned Platinum status in June.

Throughout his career, Metro Boomin has created collaborative projects with acts such as 21 Savage, Offset, Big Sean and Nav. He also curated the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack which came out in June.

2022’s platinum-certified I Never Liked You is Future’s most recent album. Plus, he partnered with Drake for 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive, Young Thug for 2017’s Super Slimey and Lil Uzi Vert for 2020’s Pluto x Baby Pluto.