Metro Boomin To Launch “The Metroverse” Comic Book Series

The “Heroes & Villains” album creator says having his own comic book is a dream come true.

Metro Boomin is jumping into the comic book world. The diamond-certified music producer will launch The Metroverse series on June 14 with the debut issue titled “The Rise.”

Several artists and writers worked with Metro Boomin for The Metroverse. Vasilis Lolos (art), Ryan Cady (dialogue), Fred Stresing (coloring), Micah Meyers (lettering) and Vincent Kings (design & back-up story) joined the team.

In addition, Zero Zero founder Joshua Frankel serves as the editor for the series. Frankel, along with his partner Patrick Stephens, worked closely with Metro Boomin to develop the universe depicted in The Metroverse.

“It’s a dream come true, to have my own comic book The Metroverse on shelves,” said Metro Boomin. “Josh and Patrick helped bring my superhero vision to life on these pages with the talented Vasilis Lolos making it pop with incredible visuals. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created with my fans.”

Metro Boomin Leaned Into Comic Book Themes With His Studio Albums

Issue #1 of The Metroverse features the comic book’s hero, Metro Boomin, facing off against the villainous media mogul known as The Suit. Joshua Frankel stated, “The Metroverse, a brainchild of Metro’s, has been exhilarating to work on from beginning to end.”

He continued, “With Zero Zero’s mission to transcend boundaries, we really honed in on the most authentic storyline and visuals in each issue that complemented Metro’s raw superhero vision. I know his fans are going to go wild for this series!”

Metro Boomin embraced a comic book theme for his studio albums Not All Heroes Wear Capes and Heroes & Villains. Both LPs peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The St. Louis native also curated the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Additionally, Metro Boomin added two more Number Ones to his catalog in 2024. We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You debuted in the Billboard 200’s top spot. Metro linked with longtime musical collaborator Future for those projects.