Metro Boomin Names Jay-Z On His Bucket List Of Artists He Wants To Work With

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Boominati boss also mentions a Pop icon and an R&B veteran.

Leland Tyler Wayne has produced for some of the most celebrated recording artists of the last ten years. The beatmaker, better known as Metro Boomin, has a few more heavyweights he hopes to work with one day.

Metro Boomin rose to prominence by producing for Atlanta-based acts like iLoveMakonnen, Future and 21 Savage. By 2016, the St. Louis native had also crafted hits for Travis Scott, Drake, and Kanye West.

The Trap music specialist’s effort scored him a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 as a producer. 2016’s “Bad and Boujee” by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert spent three weeks atop the chart.

Even with all of that commercial and critical success, there are still a few artists Metro Boomin wants to take off his bucket list. One of those names happens to be a Hip-Hop GOAT contender from Brooklyn.

“I still really want to do something with Justin Timberlake,” stated Metro Boomin in a new Billboard magazine cover story. He also added, “I need to work with Miguel. I still haven’t worked with Jay-Z.”

While Metro waits for the chance to potentially make magic with Jay-Z, the Boominati Worldwide founder remains entrenched in the contemporary music scene. He recently teased a collaborative project with his longtime musical partner Future.

Last year saw Metro Boomin release his second studio LP, Heroes & Villains, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 185,000 first-week units. The star-studded album hosts the global hit “Creepin'” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

Metro Boomin followed Heroes & Villains with another Top 10 project. The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack dropped in 2023 with contributions by Lil Wayne, Offset, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, 21 Savage, Nas and more.

Previously, Metro peaked atop the Billboard 200 chart in 2018 thanks to the Not All Heroes Wear Capes album. 2020’s Savage Mode II, a joint project with 21 Savage, also opened at No. 1. The 30-year-old producer/executive has six career Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200.