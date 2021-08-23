Migos Bring Out A Pregnant Cardi B During Summer Jam Performance

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar is currently expecting her second child with her husband Offset. The Bronx-raised rapper announced her latest pregnancy while performing with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards in June.

Once again, Cardi B joined Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff on stage for a performance. This time the Grammy winner showed up for Migos’ set at the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert on Sunday night.

The four Hip Hop stars ran through the Culture III track “Type S###” which features a guest verse by Cardi B. Hot 97 posted footage from the set to the New York City-based radio station’s social media pages.

After canceling the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hot 97’s Summer Jam returned in 2021 with appearances by Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Wu-Tang Clan, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Bobby Shmurda, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, French Montana, The Isley Bros, and more acts.

Even though she has not released a full-length studio LP since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has remained an active recording artist in 2021. Her solo single “Up” peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart, giving Cardi her record-extending fifth Number One.

Cardi B also appeared on DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper,” Normani’s “Wild Side,” and Lizzo’s “Rumors” in recent months. “Type S###,” “Big Paper” and “Wild Side” all made it onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings. “Rumors” is projected to debut in the Top 10.

Migos released Culture III in June. Besides Cardi B, the project also features appearances from Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Culture III became the trio’s third Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200 chart.