Missy Elliott To Be Honored At National Museum Of African American Event

Mýa and Sylvia Rhone will be in attendance.

Missy Elliott continues to receive her flowers for being one of the most innovative musicians in Hip Hop history.

Billboard reports the National Museum of African American Music will honor Missy Elliott as part of the Celebration of Legends. The Nashville-set event will also recognize Atlantic Records, the singer/rapper’s longtime label home.

“Lord, thank you for BLESSING after BLESSING.🙏🏾I don’t take any of it for granted.💜 You [have] seen when I almost gave up but you showed me that you WASN’T DONE WITH ME YET.🥹I am GRATEFUL.🙏🏾,” tweeted Missy Elliott on Monday.

Additionally, the National Museum of African American Music opened the yearlong “This is Hip Hop” exhibit in January. The current display commemorates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture with work by four notable photographers.

Earlier this month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed Missy Elliott will become the first female rapper to be inducted into the RRHOF. She joins a performer class that includes George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, and more.

In 2021, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Missy Elliott with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The following year saw Elliott get immortalized as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Melissa “Missy” Elliott has won over 200 industry awards, including four Grammy Awards. Her discography contains six Platinum-certified albums. 2002’s Under Construction earned a 2x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA.