Moneybagg Yo Pays Homage To ‘Hustle & Flow’ With “Where Ya Bih @” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the new visual from the CMG representative.

Memphis, Tennessee-bred rapper Moneybagg Yo returned this week with his Hard To Love mixtape. The project hosts the “Where Ya Bih @” single.

Moneybagg Yo dropped the official “Where Ya Bih @” music video on the same day Hard To Love arrived on DSPs. The whipalo-directed visual pays homage to the 2005 movie Hustle & Flow.

Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard played DJay in the Hustle & Flow motion picture. The film was also set in Memphis. Bagg takes on a DJ-inspired character in his latest video.

Terrence Howard earned an Oscar nod for his performance in Hustle & Flow. Director Craig Brewer’s drama won the Academy Award for Best Original Song (Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp”).

Hard to Love includes appearances by Future, Fridayy, TB Fatt, Fat Wizza, Lil Durk, and fellow Collective Music Group recording artist GloRilla. “On Wat U On” with Glo charted at No. 56 on the Hot 100.

“This tape, I got real personal! Touched on pain, vulnerability, and substance abuse,” wrote MoneyBagg Yo on Instagram. He added, “This mixtape is The SINGLE to my upcoming album! Trust me, this s### gone set the summer on fye🔥.”

Moneybagg Yo released Hard to Love two years after his A Gangsta’s Pain album. That CMG-backed studio LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 110,000 first-week album-equivalent units.

In addition, Moneybagg Yo appeared on CMG’s Gangsta Art compilation which came out in 2022. He also collaborated with other rap acts like Offset, YG, 2 Chainz, and DaBaby over the last two years.