Moneybagg Yo Pays Homage To ‘Hustle & Flow’ With “Where Ya Bih @” Video

Memphis, Tennessee-bred rapper Moneybagg Yo returned this week with his Hard To Love mixtape. The project hosts the “Where Ya Bih @” single.
Moneybagg Yo dropped the official “Where Ya Bih @” music video on the same day Hard To Love arrived on DSPs. The whipalo-directed visual pays homage to the 2005 movie Hustle & Flow.
Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard played DJay in the Hustle & Flow motion picture. The film was also set in Memphis. Bagg takes on a DJ-inspired character in his latest video.
Terrence Howard earned an Oscar nod for his performance in Hustle & Flow. Director Craig Brewer’s drama won the Academy Award for Best Original Song (Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp”).
Hard to Love includes appearances by Future, Fridayy, TB Fatt, Fat Wizza, Lil Durk, and fellow Collective Music Group recording artist GloRilla. “On Wat U On” with Glo charted at No. 56 on the Hot 100.
“This tape, I got real personal! Touched on pain, vulnerability, and substance abuse,” wrote MoneyBagg Yo on Instagram. He added, “This mixtape is The SINGLE to my upcoming album! Trust me, this s### gone set the summer on fye🔥.”
Moneybagg Yo released Hard to Love two years after his A Gangsta’s Pain album. That CMG-backed studio LP debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 110,000 first-week album-equivalent units.
In addition, Moneybagg Yo appeared on CMG’s Gangsta Art compilation which came out in 2022. He also collaborated with other rap acts like Offset, YG, 2 Chainz, and DaBaby over the last two years.