NBA YoungBoy Reveals “Plot Twist” After Joe Budden Apologizes For Trashing His Music 

NBA YoungBoy claims there’s more to his apparent beef with Joe Budden than the pair let on, revealing a “plot twist” in their feud.

NBA YoungBoy is speaking out about his apparent feud with Joe Budden after tearing into the podcaster for trashing his music

According to the 24-year-old rapper, there was never a problem in the first place, and their spat was a publicity stunt to drive interest in an upcoming interview.

Over the weekend, NBA YoungBoy snapped on Joe Budden in an expletive-laced rant, urging him to “come on down to Grave Digger mountain and talk to me,” or “Shut your f###ing mouth!”

Budden faced clout chasing accusations after discussing the rapper’s music on his podcast. “That n###a is trash,” he declared, adding, “He’s horrible. He is horrible, he is horrible, he is really, really, really, really, really bad. I don’t know him as a person, I’m only speaking about music. He is really, really, really bad.”

However, Budden walked back his comments on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“I owe NBA YoungBoy an apology,” he said before admitting, “there’s a much better way to articulate what you’re tryna say.”

However, in an Instagram post Wednesday (December 6), YB claimed they faked the tension to promote an interview.

“Joe Budden, I love you bro,” NBA YoungBoy began. “They ain’t understand our plot twist. It was strictly for [us] to do an interview after that. Tell ’em don’t take us too serious. Everything entertainment, man.”

NBA YoungBoy has apparently squashed another heavily publicized beef. Earlier this week, he claimed he and Lil Durk have no issue and any drama between them is just “entertainment.”