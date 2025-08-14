New Doc On Kanye’s Tumultuous Life Drops, Fans React

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s wild new documentary “In Whose Name?” exposes his mental health struggles, marital breakdown, and chaotic life behind the scenes.

Kanye West is back in the spotlight and not for a new album—his chaotic personal life, mental health battles and ugly fallout with Kim Kardashian are all front and center in a raw new doc called In Whose Name?, dropping in theaters September 19, 2025.

The trailer for the six-year project, directed by Nicolás Ballesteros, dropped Tuesday and it’s already got people talking.

The footage is packed with emotional rollercoasters, tense moments, and Kanye saying jaw-dropping comments like, “I would rather be dead than be on medication.”

The film dives into Kanye’s long, messy journey with bipolar disorder—though now, he says he was misdiagnosed and actually has autism.

Kim also pops up in the trailer, visibly worn out and emotional, telling Ye, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Ballesteros captured more than 3,000 hours of footage over six years, trailing Ye from Sunday Service rehearsals to his failed presidential run, and everywhere in between.

“What began as a silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth. Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, he bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil, but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world,” a synopsis for the film reads.

The doc shows the collapse of his marriage, his public meltdowns, and his ongoing tug-of-war with meds. At one point, he admits, “I’ve been off my meds for five months now.”

The film doesn’t sugarcoat anything. It’s raw, unfiltered and lets viewers sit with the chaos. No narrator. No spin. Just Ye being Ye—sometimes genius, sometimes spiraling, always unpredictable.

It also revisits major moments from Kanye’s career between 2019 and 2024, including the Jesus Is King, Donda, and Donda 2 eras.

There’s also footage of him walking through his childhood home in Chicago, reflecting on his roots and everything he’s lost.

There’s no word yet on whether Kanye gave this the green light, but the footage speaks for itself.