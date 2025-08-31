New Young Thug Audio Blaming Gunna For RICO Leaks As Snitch Allegations Engulf Atlanta Rap Scene

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug called out Gunna in newly surfaced audio, accusing him of helping prosecutors build their RICO case by labeling YSL a gang and implicating others in crimes.

In the leaked recording, Young Thug directly referenced Gunna’s Alford plea, saying, “He gave the jurors the agreement that it’s a gang. He said YSL is a gang and he know people in this trial who committed crimes in furtherance of the gang. That’s a lie. That’s a full-blown lie. That’s RICO. So if a n#### get found guilty on RICO, n####, you really just, you got a n#### life took, n####.”

The latest audio clip is circulating widely on social media and is the newest recording to elevate tensions in Atlanta’s rap community over the YSL RICO trial.

The legal saga began in May 2022 when Young Thug and 27 others were indicted under Georgia’s RICO Act.

Prosecutors alleged YSL, or Young Slime Life, operated as a street gang behind several violent crimes with Young Thug as the boss.

Gunna eventually pleaded guilty to one racketeering charge and received probation after admitting that YSL was indeed a gang.

The trial became the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history. In October 2024, Thug changed his plea to guilty and received a 15-year sentence, with five years to be served in custody.

In the latest clip, Young Thug can be heard questioning the foundation of the state’s case, arguing that prosecutors lacked proof that any alleged crimes were committed to benefit a gang until Gunna made his stunning admission and took a plea deal.

“All these charges that they got on everybody in this case, 180-something charges, ain’t none of these charges showing you that somebody committed a crime in furtherance of a gang,” Young Thug said. “They are trying to prove that you did it in furtherance of a gang. You did it to make your gang bigger. They can’t prove no s### like that because there ain’t no f###### gang.”

For the past week, Young Thug has been swept up in a drama accusing him of being a rat, after a resurfaced 2022 interrogation video in which the rapper appeared to give information to the cops about Peewee Roscoe, who was involved in the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s bus.

Thug has denied cooperating with police, stating the footage was never used in court because it didn’t help the prosecution.

That audio clip sparked days of internal drama within the Atlanta rap scene, as accusations of betrayal have become public. Ralo, once a close associate of Thug, accused him of sowing division among artists such as Lil Baby 21 Savage and Gunna, among others.

Unfoonk, Thug’s brother and fellow YSL rapper, publicly denied any cooperation with law enforcement and defended Thug’s integrity.

Even Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music, was dragged into the feud after being labeled a “rat” in a leaked call. Thomas quickly denied the accusation, adding more fuel to the already tense atmosphere.

P (CEO of Quality Control) Speaks and Calls Young Thug and PeeWee a rat 😳😳😳



This situation is insane pic.twitter.com/zu1pdGXKCE — Lil Baby Snippets (@lilbabythegreat) August 30, 2025