Nick Cannon called the Democratic Party the party of the KKK and says he’s backing Trump’s second-term agenda.

Nick Cannon just made his political stance crystal clear on his web talk show, and it’s not sitting comfortably with either major party.

During a recent episode of “Big Drive,” the entertainer went off about the Democratic Party’s historical baggage while simultaneously praising Donald Trump’s second term, all while sitting across from model and political commentator Amber Rose.

The conversation got real fast, with Cannon laying out his unfiltered thoughts on America’s two-party system and where his head’s at politically.

When Rose brought up her own shift toward Republican politics, claiming Democrats “don’t care about people of color,”

Cannon jumped in with his own historical take.

“People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK,” he said, adding that Republicans were the ones who actually freed enslaved people under Abraham Lincoln.

He went further, invoking W.E.B. Du Bois’ famous critique of American politics, saying both parties are just “one evil party with two different names.”

That’s the kind of both-sides skepticism that keeps him from fully committing to either camp, even as he’s clearly feeling Trump’s energy right now.

Cannon’s enthusiasm for Trump’s second term was unmistakable.

“M###########’s cleaning house,” he said, describing Trump as someone who’s “doing what he said he was gonna do.”

He even joked about the “Gulf of America” and Trump’s supposed “$5 million bottle service fee to get into the country,” showing he’s following the headlines and finding humor in the chaos.

Cannon’s comments have sparked conversation about his political evolution, especially considering his past criticism of Trump.

Historically speaking, Cannon’s got a point about Democratic ties to the KKK during Reconstruction, though the full picture is more complicated.

Southern Democrats in the post-Civil War era absolutely had connections to white supremacist groups, and they opposed racial equality well into the 1950s.

Republicans were indeed founded by anti-slavery activists, and Lincoln did sign the Emancipation Proclamation in 1861, freeing enslaved people in non-Union states.

The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery nationwide, was passed by the House in 1865 and ratified by the states afterward.

But here’s the thing: Democrats: realigned dramatically in the 1960s when Southern Democrats, known as “Dixiecrats,” abandoned ship and turned to the Republican party.

What’s interesting about Cannon’s take is that he’s not trying to claim either party as his own.

He’s positioning himself as a free thinker who sees through the political theater, which is exactly what Du Bois was saying back in 1956.

Whether that stance holds up or shifts again remains to be seen, but for now he’s made it clear he respects what Trump’s doing while maintaining serious skepticism about the entire system.