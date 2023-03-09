Nick Cannon Reveals ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Is Part Of ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’ Show 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new series with Kevin Hart will begin airing in April.

Many media outlets and social media users fell for a practical joke pulled off by Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. The two comedians had a lot of people believing they created a game show called Who’s Having My Baby?

It turns out Who’s Having My Baby? is just part of another television program. Wild ‘N Out creator Nick Cannon and Ride Along star Kevin Hart teamed up for the forthcoming Celebrity Prank Wars.

“Gotcha!!!! Who’s Having My Baby” was definitely a prank, y’all, but #CelebrityPrankWars is our real show! 🤣 Tap into the premiere [on] April 6th on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real,” wrote Nick Cannon on Instagram.

Kevin Hart posted on his own Instagram page, “Ok so… Who’s Having My Baby? was a prank, but #CelebrityPrankWars is our real show! 🤣 Catch the premiere April 6th on @eentertainment!”

Both Real Husbands of Hollywood actors have pranked each other in the past. In July 2021, Nick Cannon gave Kevin Hart a lama as a gag gift for his birthday. In retaliation, Hart posted Cannon’s phone number on billboards. The antics battle raged on from there.

Nick Cannon has a long history of working in television. He currently hosts The Masked Singer reality competition show on Fox. Prior to that gig, Cannon got his start as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s All That.

The 42-year-old entertainer briefly hosted his own syndicated daytime talk show from 2021 to 2022. Kevin Hart served as the first guest on The Nick Cannon Show when it premiered in September 2021.