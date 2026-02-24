Nicki Minaj Destroys Gavin Newsom’s Attempt To Connect With Black Community

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Atlanta book tour remarks, claiming he spoke condescendingly to Black voters.

Nicki Minaj called out California Governor Gavin Newsom for what she described as condescending behavior toward Black voters during his appearance at an Atlanta book tour event.

The rapper posted criticism on X after video clips circulated from Newsom’s Sunday evening event promoting his memoir Young Man in a Hurry.

Newsom appeared in conversation with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens when he discussed his struggles with dyslexia and academic challenges. The governor told the audience he scored 960 on his SATs and emphasized his reading difficulties to connect with attendees.

“I’m like you. I’m no better than you,” Newsom said during the event. “I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone. I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940.”

Nicki Minaj responded harshly to clips that went viral on social media platforms.

“His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read,” she wrote on X. The rapper accused Newsom of deliberately slowing his speech pattern during the remarks.

“He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!!” Minaj continued in her post.

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.



This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.



Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

The controversy stems from social media posts that incorrectly described the Atlanta audience as entirely Black.

Images and videos from the event show a racially diverse crowd attending Newsom’s book promotion.

Newsom’s comments came in response to a question about his dyslexia and personal experiences he wanted readers to understand. “You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech,” he explained to the audience. “Maybe the wrong business to be in.”

Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with conservative politics and Donald Trump’s administration in recent months. She previously criticized Newsom over his positions on transgender issues and other California policies.

While she’s busy attacking Governor Newsom, her X.com account is under fire for being infested with a network of bots that amplify her right-wing leaning speech. She has yet to address the claims.

Governor Newsom’s book tour continues with upcoming stops in California and New York as he promotes the book ahead of its February 24 release.