Nicki Minaj X Account Using Bots, Fake Accounts To Amplify MAGA Views According To Study

Nicki Minaj faced scrutiny after a forensic report found thousands of fake accounts boosted her conservative posts on X in coordinated bot campaign.

Nicki Minaj may not have the broad support her social media implies, after her political posts on X drew a coordinated wave of fake accounts.

The bots inflated praise and amplified her support for conservative causes, according to a new forensic analysis released Monday.

A 24-page report by Israeli disinformation detection firm Cyabra shared with Politico found that 33% of the profiles engaging with Minaj’s political content between November 11 and December 28, 2025, were fake.

The company reviewed 55,469 accounts and identified 18,784 as inauthentic, generating 31,701 comments and 59,001 total engagements, including likes and replies.

Cyabra concluded that the activity was not random.

“Based on the scale, concentration, and behavioral alignment of the inauthentic activity identified, Cyabra assesses with high confidence that a coordinated fake campaign was actively amplifying political content on Nicki Minaj’s X account during the period reviewed,” the report states.

The findings arrive as Nicki Minaj has shifted sharply into political commentary, posting about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, opposing gender transition for children and criticizing Democratic leaders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

She also expressed support for former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, and appeared at events linked to Turning Point USA, according to the report’s timeline.

Cyabra said this marked a break from her earlier online posture.

“The sharp and rapid nature of this ideological shift represents a clear departure from her prior discourse, indicating a significant and sudden change in political orientation,” the report notes.

The firm found that fake accounts did more than boost vanity metrics. On December 26, inauthentic profiles accounted for 56% of all comments on Minaj’s political posts, effectively dominating the conversation that day.

The accounts posted in tight two- to three-hour bursts, reused identical keywords and emojis and presented themselves largely as users aged 25 to 34 to appear credible.

Cyabra wrote that the campaign relied on a “network-based amplification technique,” in which fake profiles followed, liked, and replied to one another to create self-reinforcing engagement loops.

Supportive comments were often brief and repetitive, filled with praise rather than substantive debate. The goal, the report said, was to “manufacture the appearance of broad public endorsement and a supportive fan base.”

The stakes extend beyond celebrity image management. Social media scholars have warned that coordinated bot networks can distort public perception by making fringe or polarizing views appear mainstream.

When a celebrity with tens of millions of followers adopts pointed positions on religion, gender policy and partisan politics, artificial amplification can widen their reach and potentially sway undecided voters who interpret high engagement as proof of broad support.

Cyabra, founded in 2018, uses artificial intelligence and network analysis to detect coordinated inauthentic behavior across social platforms.

The company says it works with governments, brands and public figures to identify disinformation campaigns and bot activity. Its methodology in this case combined behavioral analysis, linguistic pattern tracking and network mapping of engagement clusters.

In its closing, the firm wrote: “Cyabra identified a coordinated fake campaign actively amplifying Nicki Minaj’s political content on X, exhibiting clear indicators of deliberate engagement manipulation.”

