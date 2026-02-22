Nicki Minaj Gets Signed Bible From Hell-Bound Donald Trump

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj received a signed Bible from Trump, calling it meaningful despite his admission that he doubts he will make it to heaven.

Nicki Minaj just received what she calls “one of the most meaningful gifts” of her entire life from Donald Trump and the irony is absolutely insane.

The rapper posted a photo of a signed Bible from the president on Saturday, gushing about the religious gift from a man who once admitted he doubted he’d make it to heaven.

The Trinidadian-born rapper shared an image of the “God Bless The USA” Bible with Trump’s signature scrawled across the cover, calling it incredibly meaningful. The same Bible retails for $1,000 on Trump’s official website.

One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/AfupGNVTpY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 22, 2026

This gift comes after Minaj transformed into Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporter, appearing at his Treasury Department summit in January, where she held his hand and declared herself his “number one fan.”

She’s been pushing his agenda on Christian persecution in Nigeria, even speaking at the United Nations to support his claims about the mass slaughter of Nigerian Christians.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Trump himself has expressed serious doubts about his own eternal destination.

During a recent interview, the president made a startling admission about his spiritual prospects. “I hope to make it to heaven, but I doubt I will, to be honest,” Donald Trump said about his relationship with the divine.

So we have a situation where Donald Trump is gifting Bibles while simultaneously questioning whether he’s heaven-bound and Nicki Minaj is calling it meaningful while supporting a man who thinks he might be hell-bound.

The Bible gift represents the latest chapter in this unlikely political romance between a rapper known for explicit lyrics and a president who admits he might not make the cut for eternal salvation.

It’s performance art at its finest, watching two people navigate faith, politics and personal gain in the most public way possible.

Nicki Minaj’s transformation from Donald Trump critic to superfan has been swift and dramatic.

Back in 2018, she criticized his immigration policies, writing on Facebook about coming to America as an “illegal immigrant” at age five and condemning family separations.

“Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror and panic these kids feel right now?” she pleaded then.

Now she’s working on her U.S. citizenship paperwork, thanking her “wonderful, gracious, charming President” for helping with the process.

She even posted bizarre AI-generated photos of herself and Trump in matching pink outfits on Valentine’s Day, which fans immediately roasted as “cringe.”

The rapper has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s investment program for children and appeared alongside him at multiple events.

Some critics suggest her sudden Trump loyalty stems from hopes of securing presidential pardons for her husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, and her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of predatory sexual assault.

Trump, for his part, has been equally effusive in his praise, calling Minaj “fantastic” and “a winner” while promising to grow his nails like the rapper.

