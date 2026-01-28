Donald Trump Praises “MAGA” Nicki Minaj, Vows To Grow Nails Like Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump promised to grow his nails like Nicki Minaj after praising the rapper’s support at the Treasury Department’s summit.

Donald Trump just made the wildest promise of his presidency so far.

The commander-in-chief told a packed Treasury Department summit he’s gonna grow his nails like Nicki Minaj after the rapper showed up in a massive white fur coat.

The Trump Accounts Summit went completely off-script when Trump spotted Nicki Minaj in the crowd. The Treasury Department event was supposed to focus on the new investment program for American children.

Instead, it turned into Trump’s personal Nicki Minaj fan club meeting.

“[Nicki’s] the greatest and most successful female rapper in history, Nicki Minaj. Come on!” Trump declared from the podium.

“I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter and a Trump fan, and she took a little heat on occasion,” he said. The president admitted her community isn’t necessarily his typical base, but claimed he did well with that demographic.

Then came Trump’s weird nail promise.

“I am going to let my nails grow, because I love those nails. I’m gonna let those nails grow,” he announced. “She’s been MAGA. What can I say? She’s been with us all the way.”

The Trump Accounts program gives eligible kids born between 2025 and 2028 a $1,000 government contribution to start investment accounts.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent organized the summit to promote the tax-advantaged savings tool. More than 500,000 families have already signed up for the program.

Nicki Minaj strutted to the podium wearing a huge white fur coat that appeared to have a bunny rabbit tail. She didn’t hold back when she grabbed the microphone.

“I am probably the President’s number one fan. And that’s not going to change,” Nicki Minaj declared. The rapper said criticism only motivates her more.

“The hate, what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” she said.

“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?” Nicki said.

The audience erupted in applause as she finished her impromptu speech.

The rapper’s appearance marks her continued embrace of the MAGA movement. She’s been publicly supporting Donald Trump since his return to office and has faced significant backlash from fans.