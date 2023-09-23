Nicki Minaj Responds To Drug Addict Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The latest ‘Queen Radio’ episode led to questions about the rap superstar’s behavior.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Nicki Minaj since the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aired on September 12. Mainly, social media users have been focused on Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

After years of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feuding, the two women’s husbands got directly involved in the beef. Footage of Kenneth Petty calling out Cardi’s spouse, Offset, went viral.

Those actions reportedly led to a judge ordering Kenneth Petty to serve up to 120 days on home detention for making threatening remarks. Petty is currently on probation after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

It appeared Nicki Minaj would address her husband’s situation and possibly her ongoing bad blood with Cardi B. Earlier this week, Minaj said, “Tomorrow’s Queen Radio will be one for the books. I’m going to unlock a lot of secrets that need to be unlocked.”

#QueenRadio Trends On Social Media

Anyone expecting Nicki Minaj to speak on any major personal issues on her latest episode of Queen Radio may have felt disappointed by the end of the program. The Trinidad and Tobago-born hitmaker mostly avoided the scandals connected to her name at the moment.

#QueenRadio did become a trending topic on the X platform. Many diehard fans of Nicki Minaj expressed appreciation for the New York-based performer’s show. However, other listeners questioned Minaj’s behavior with some people wondering if she was under the influence of drugs.

Nicki Minaj seemed to push back on the drug addict narrative that spread across the internet. Overnight, the 40-year-old recording artist posted a message on her Instagram Story that came off as a response to the negative reactions to her Queen Radio appearance.

Nicki Minaj Previously Admitted To Using Certain Drugs

“They want you to be mad so bad that when you [are] happy, having fun they say something [is] wrong with you. When I see them saying that I know I got under that dingy skin,” wrote Minaj. “A millionaire joking around. That’s all it is boo.”

This is not the first time Nicki Minaj faced allegations of being addicted to some type of narcotic. Remy Ma implied her longtime rival has been filmed “sniffing them ski slopes.” Some fans believed Latto, another adversary of Minaj, took shots at the Queen album creator with her “it’s giving coke” lyric.

Back in 2021, Minaj denied ever using cocaine. The “Pills n Potions” rapper did admit to taking other drugs, stating, “I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f###### drugs I did. That’s why I talk about the m############ drugs I do in my m############ music.”