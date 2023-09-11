Latto Claps Back At Troll Accusing Her Of Doing “Coke Nose Move”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Put It on da Floor” rapper laughs off the hater.

Latto is not afraid to respond to her critics on social media. This week saw the Georgia native share some choice words for a troll on X.

“She [keeps] doing that same lame ass coke nose move. Pack that s### up. She just starting to be corny to me. I [used] to like her [for real, for real],” posted an X user in reaction to footage of Latto rapping her “Put It on da Floor” lyrics.

In response, Latto checked the person for assuming that her hand gesture had a drug-related meaning. She did not clarify exactly what the nose swipe meant. However, the RCA recording artist clapped back, “😂😂😂No way y’all think that means coke.”

😂😂😂 no way y’all think that means coke https://t.co/HVaGlCTC9k — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) September 10, 2023

Latto found herself entangled in a very public feud with Nicki Minaj in 2022. Many observers believe the 2023 single “Put It on da Floor” contains disses (“She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds”) directed at Minaj.

Additionally, some fans believed that Latto also took a shot at Nicki Minaj on “It’s Givin.” At one point in the song off 2022’s 777 studio album, the 24-year-old rhymer raps, “It’s givin’ Coke, bottle body, wanna hit it like some dope.”

In the midst of the heated back-and-forth between Latto and Nicki Minaj last year, #ItsGivinCoke began trending on Twitter. Latto then reiterated the coke line on her “Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle)” which came out in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Latto heads into the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 with a Song of Summer nomination for her appearance on “Seven” by Jungkook. Nicki Minaj is set to host this year’s VMAs from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.