Nicki Minaj Sparks Backlash After Dragging Takeoff In Quavo Diss

Nicki Minaj drew heavy backlash after dissing Quavo in a social media post that controversially invoked the late Takeoff.

Nicki Minaj fired off a blistering social media post targeting Quavo amid her war of words with Cardi B on Wednesday night (October 1), drawing backlash for invoking the late Takeoff in the process.

Minaj didn’t hold back in a post on X (Twitter), where she took aim at Quavo’s career trajectory and made a pointed reference to the 2022 death of his Migos bandmate and nephew.

“Quavo was it worth it dummy?” she wrote. “No career, takeoff gone. Remember you told me u were the Beyoncé of the group? I laughed so hard inside. Anyway. Pay offset his alimony Barney B.”

The jab immediately ignited a wave of criticism online, with many calling out Minaj for dragging Takeoff into her personal war of words.

The 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022 during a dice game. His death rocked the Hip-Hop community and devastated Quavo, who later released the album Rocket Power in August 2023 as a tribute.

One user responded, “mentioning a dead man for what exactly….? but if cardi or quavo were to bring up your dead ass 6 feet under father youd snort 17 lines and throw a tantrum like the overweight toddler you are.”

Another added, “Using Takeoff as a drag to Quavo is just weird to me because his death really messed him up.”

Minaj’s post also took a swipe at Cardi B’s relationship with Offset, Quavo’s cousin and fellow Migos alum.

The line “Pay offset his alimony” appears to mock Cardi’s ongoing divorce after Offset reportedly requested spousal support in divorce filings.

The beef between Minaj and Cardi B has been simmering since 2017 and famously boiled over at New York Fashion Week in 2018.