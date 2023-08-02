NLE Choppa: Cardi B Ain’t Getting Enough Credit How She Been Snapping!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Over the last fifteen months, Cardi B has jumped on several singles by other artists that many listeners believe elevated the song. NLE Choppa thinks the New Yorker is still not receiving her proper flowers from the public.

Last year, Cardi B appeared on currently incarcerated rapper Kay Flock’s “Shake It.” The Grammy winner then collaborated with GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”), Latto (“Put It on da Floor Again”), and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”). She also teamed up with her husband, Offset, for the recently released “Jealousy” track.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member did garner praise for her standout feature verses. However, NLE Choppa wanted his social media followers to know he holds Cardi in very high regard for her recent work.

“Cardi B ain’t getting enough credit [for] how she been snapping!!” posted NLE Choppa on Twitter (also known as X). The Memphis-raised entertainer’s July 31st tweet collected over 9,000 likes on the platform.

Cardi B ain’t getting enough credit how she been snapping !! 🤦🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) August 1, 2023

Charlamagne Tha God Praised Cardi B For Helping To Make Other Artists Bigger

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God sparked conversation in June when he compared Cardi B’s power as a featured act to two of the most successful Hip Hop stars of all time. Charlamagne talked about the subject on the Its Up There Podcast.

“Cardi did for female rap what Jay-Z and Drake did. Whatever that next thing that’s out, Jay-Z would jump on it,” declared Charlamagne Tha God. He also added, “I think Cardi’s helping to make the artist big and she’s helping to make the music big.”

The Cardi B-assisted “Shake It” featuring Dougie B and Bory300 became Kay Flock’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 51). In addition, Cardi helped GloRilla (No. 9) and FendiDa Rapper (No. 82) score their biggest Hot 100 chart entries so far.

When “Put It on da Floor Again” peaked at No. 13 in June of this year, Latto scored her first Top 20 hit since “Big Energy” in 2021. That collaboration’s official visuals are still trending on YouTube. Offset and Cardi B’s “Jealousy” is currently YouTube’s No. 1 trending music video.