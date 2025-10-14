NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors Over Viral Bible Clash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa and Jonathan Majors sparked online debate after a heated exchange about faith during Kirk Franklin’s “Den of Kings” podcast.

NLE Choppa fired back at Jonathan Majors Monday after a tense moment from Kirk Franklin’s “Den of Kings” podcast exploded across social media, showing the rapper’s spiritual stance being questioned by the actor.

The 22-year-old Memphis artist responded with a pointed Instagram post captioned “READ IT AGAIN,” featuring Bible verse screenshots, a photo of him in prayer, and a behind-the-scenes image alongside Majors.

READ IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/0XYA348XiV — NLE THE GREAT (@nlethegreat1) October 13, 2025

The viral moment unfolded during a discussion on Christianity, when Choppa shared his discomfort with how Jesus is worshipped more than God in some Christian spaces.

“One of the things I have a problem with, and it may be controversial,” Choppa said. “In Christianity, it’s a thing where people praise the Son more than they praise the Father. And that’s what I don’t like.”

He expanded on his view by pointing to scripture that says humans are made in God’s image.

“Because if we are man made in the likeness, Jesus is our brother,” he said. “Why would I drop down and praise my brother instead of praising my father?”

Majors cut him off and directly challenged Choppa’s interpretation.

“Have you read the Bible?” Majors asked.

“I read the Bible, I listen to the Bible—” Choppa began before Majors cut him off.

“I would say, read it again,” Majors said.

Jonathan Majors checks NLE Choppa on the Bible after he said Jesus Christ was like his brother



“Have you read the bible? read it again” pic.twitter.com/a3hgUWhVIl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 13, 2025

Choppa’s spiritual path has taken several turns. In November 2023, he was seen in Dubai participating in Islamic practices, sparking speculation about a conversion to Islam.

He’s also released Christian-themed music and often discusses spirituality in interviews.