North West Begs Kim Kardashian To Stop Filming & Delete Video Of Her Singing 

North West appeared visibly embarrassed and repeatedly attempted to duck out of view as Kim Kardashian filmed her singing.

North West and her mother, Kim Kardashian, often appear together in fun videos posted on their joint TikTok account, Kim and North.

However, the nine-year-old does not appear too happy in the latest video her mother uploaded to Instagram, begging her mother to stop recording her. The reality TV mogul took to her IG account on Thursday (Aug. 18) to post a clip of her daughter singing in the car.

The video shows Kim Kardashian, complete with a cat ears filter, singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace.” She laughs while attempting to film North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, sitting in the backseat.

At one point during the clip, Kardashian tells the pair: “Sing it, girls!” However, North was feeling camera shy and repeatedly tried to duck out of the camera’s view before yelling, “Stop Mom!” She added, “Please delete that!”

Nonetheless, Kim continued to film, despite her daughter’s obvious embarrassment. North West may have found the video cute after the fact and given her agreement to share the clip; Her mother uploaded the video captioned simply with a microphone emoji. Watch the video below.

Kim Kardashian & Ye Clash Over North West’s Social Media

Kim Kardashian has previously clashed with North West’s father, Kanye, over her social media presence. In February, he took to Instagram to complain about his eldest daughter being on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE,” he penned in the caption of a photo of North. “I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Then, a month later he accused Kim Kardashian of “antagonizing me with this TikTok thing,” amid concerns over one of North West’s videos. “‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”

In response, Kim stated, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children.” She called out Ye for his “obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly,” during their separation. “I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship,” she added. “Because it is what is best for our children.”