Offset Faces Assault Allegations Stemming From Altercation With Dispensary Security Guard

Offset has a history of putting the beatdown on folks while with his entourage.

Offset may have a legal battle on his hands after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary.

According to TMZ, the former Migos rapper’s visit to a popular dispensary near LAX airport took a violent turn when the Offset and his entourage became embroiled in a confrontation with security staff. The incident unfolded at MedMen LAX around 9:30 PM PST. Apparently, a dispute allegedly broke out over the rapper’s identification. Offset and his group apparently clashed with a security guard who questioned whether or not the “Ric Flair Drip” MC had proper ID to purchase marijuana—a legal requirement in California.

Representatives for Offset have called the claims “ridiculous,” asserting that he had just landed at the nearby airport and would, of course, have ID in hand. Offset himself claims he was in the process of showing his ID when the situation escalated. According to his side of the story, the security guard grew aggressive, spitting in his face, which led to a physical altercation.

As more security personnel from MedMen became involved, the situation reportedly intensified. Offset allegedly struck the guard and things further escalated when the guard retaliated by spraying mace at Offset and his entourage.

The police were called to the scene shortly thereafter, but Offset and his group had already fled by the time officers arrived. Paramedics were dispatched and the security guard was taken to a local hospital. It’s unclear at this time what the extent of the guard’s injuries may be, but he is believed to have pressed charges against Offset, who continues to assert his innocence.

News of the scuffle follow an altercation Offset was involved in last November in Paris with French rapper Gazo.

A video shows Offset in a violent altercation in Paris involving the entourage of French rapper Gazo. SEE ALL THE FOOTAGE, photos and what allegedly happened: https://t.co/tbDmUTpqgO



Credit: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/eNY3YdPFsu — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 14, 2024

This isn’t the first time Offset has found himself within legal crosshairs over a physical confrontation. In 2023, the rapper was involved in another high-profile altercation, this time at ComplexCon. A man named Daveon Clark filed a lawsuit against Offset and fellow associate YRN Murk, accusing them of assault, battery and emotional distress. Clark, a private security guard at the convention, claimed that YRN Murk spat on him after being denied entry to the event. As other security guards attempted to intervene, things turned physical, with Clark alleging that Offset also struck him in the chaos.

At the time, Offset denied any wrongdoing, insisting he was only trying to break up the fight.

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon,” Offset said. “I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security. The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”