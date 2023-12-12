Offset Explains Pulling Out Of Kai Cenat’s Jail Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I know how it feels. It ain’t the right feeling.”

In October and November, Kai Cenat hosted a week-long livestream inside a jail. Several celebrities joined the popular internet personality for the staged “7 Days In” presentation, but Offset reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

Many of Kai Cenat’s fans assumed Offset decided to skip “7 Days In” because of Cenat’s review of his Set It Off album. The Georgia-raised rapper gave his side of the story during a recent interview.

When asked if he was offended by Kai Cenat not liking his project, Offset told The Morning Hustle, “Not really ’cause at the end of the day he’s giving his honest opinion. He liked the first eight songs. At the end of the day, that’s my homie.”

The conversation then turned to Offset not showing up for Kai Cenat’s livestream in the penitentiary. Set claimed he decided to not go back behind bars with the content creator because of his and others’ history of being incarcerated.

“I didn’t do the jail thing because I really had to think about it. I really come from that. It’s really bros and homies struggling with that,” Offset explained. He also added, “It’s not really a game. It’s a serious thing. I understand content. I salute it, but I just couldn’t be a part of that content because if ya’ll remember, I come from jail.”

The Migos member continued, “I know how it feels. It ain’t the right feeling. I got real homies that can’t get out ever. So I didn’t want to make a mockery of them. My world and [Cenat’s] world are different.”

Offset went on to say that he understands that Kai Cenat did not have bad intent with his “7 Days In” livestream. However, some other celebrities, like comedian Karlous Miller, did have a problem with the award-winning streamer’s fictionalized jailhouse.