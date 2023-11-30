Offset Explains How Tyler, The Creator Inspired His “Set It Off” Album Era

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset let loose Set It Off, his sophomore studio LP, on October 13 to a generally positive reaction. It turns out rapper/producer Tyler, The Creator played an important role in influencing the project’s creative direction.

GQ covered Offset for the magazine’s 2023 Men of the Year issue. The article revealed that a conversation with Tyler helped Set lay out his plan for his latest album era.

“It was a year ago, at the Roc Nation Brunch, and I was telling [Tyler, The Creator] my vision of being a standout artist and a solo artist and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],'” Offset stated.

The Georgia-raised recording artist also said, “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N##### ain’t going to f### with it at first, but n##### never f### with the good s### first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that s### to head.”

Offset’s Set It Off rollout included the Migos member channeling the essence of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Like Set, Jackson went from being in a popular group to heading out on his own as a soloist.

Tyler, The Creator also became a well-known figure in the music industry as part of a collective. The Odd Future member went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album twice – IGOR in 2020 and Call Me If You Get Lost in 2022.

Set It Off missed the cut-off date (September 15) for the 65th Annual Grammy Award nominations. However, Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B believes her husband’s second solo LP should be in contention for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2025.

Offset called on Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe to be guest features on the Set It Off album. The project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, Set It Off peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart.