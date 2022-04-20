‘Origins Of Hip Hop’ To Highlight Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Eve & More

The A&E Network will premiere the new documentary series Origins of Hip Hop on Monday, May 30 before moving to Tuesdays on June 6. Mass Appeal’s forthcoming program will profile the careers of several legendary rap acts.

Origins of Hip Hop will explore the contributions of Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Eve, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke. Each rapper will reflect on their personal journeys and artistic evolutions.

“All the Way Up” hitmaker Fat Joe is featured in the first episode. Hip Hop icon Nasir “Nas” Jones takes on the role of narrator for the upcoming eight-installment docuseries.

“Origins of Hip Hop expands our boundary-pushing nonfiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E.

Bryant adds, “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

A&E Will Also Present An Origins of Hip Hop-Associated Podcast

This May, A&E will also launch an accompanying podcast to the Origins of Hip Hop series. That show will continue the network’s conversation around the impact of Hip Hop culture.

Origins of Hip Hop is produced by Mass Appeal for A&E. Peter Bittenbender and Slane Hatch serve as executive producers for Mass Appeal. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E.

The A&E Network is also the future television home of the Biography: Bobby Brown documentary and Bobby Brown: Every Little Step docuseries which both debut in May. A&E will air the Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard documentary about the late Wu-Tang Clan member next month as well.

Mass Appeal’s content portfolio also features the Hip Hop 50 programming which runs on Showtime. The Nas-backed original digital shorts, unscripted shows, and documentaries celebrate the anniversary of Hip Hop’s creation through 2023.