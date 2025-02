Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Papoose and Claressa Shields’ romance continues to blossom as she shares a sweet video serenading him during their Hawaii trip.

Papoose and Claressa Shields’ romance is still going strong as the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Hawaii.

The TuneCore executive whisked the undisputed heavyweight champion to the island over Valentine’s Day weekend for the inaugural Wynn Records Hawaii Fest 2025.

It wasn’t all business, however, as Papoose and Shields enjoyed some couple’s time together at the beach.

In a sweet video shared on Shields’ YouTube, the boxer serenades her man with the classic tune “Just the Two of Us” and writes his name in the sand.

Meanwhile, at the festival, Shields joined in from the audience, rapping along to Papoose while he rocked the crowd.

Papoose shared a carousel of clips from the two-day event, which also featured YG, Ky-Mani and Mystic Marley in honor of late reggae legend Bob Marley’s 80th birthday on February 6.

One clip featured a Wynn Records video displayed on the festival’s big screen, showcasing highlights of Claressa Shields in the ring.

“Over the weekend we held our 1st annual Hawaii Fest 2025. The show was phenomenal. So many Stars pulled up!!” Papoose noted in the caption. “’WYNN RECORDS’ This year we make HISTORY!!!”

Their relationship became public in December 2024 when Papoose’s estranged wife, Remy Ma, leaked text messages between them, sparking an explosive back and forth.

Claressa Shields Talks Papoose

Claressa Shields opened up about her love for Papoose after he proudly walked her to the ring for her historic title fight in Flint, Michigan, earlier this month.

“I love having his support,” Shields said. “His support is very different from what I’ve had in the past. The way he speaks to me is just different.”

After their recent public outings, Shields explained her initial hesitation to make their relationship public.

“It’s not that I wanted to keep him all to myself,” she added. “I don’t mind people knowing we’re together, but I wanted to enjoy us without the eyes of other people judging.