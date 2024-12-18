Papoose Sets Record Straight Following Fat Joe’s Remarks On Remy Ma Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe recently opened up about the feud between Papoose and Remy Ma, revealing he is staying out of the drama.

Papoose has taken to social media to clear up any confusion after Fat Joe addressed the Brooklyn rapper’s recent spat with Remy Ma during a recent interview.

Papoose and Remy Ma’s relationship drama exploded on social media last week after the latter accused the former of having a relationship with boxer Claressa Shields.

Fat Joe, a close friend of the former couple, revealed he was stunned at the news.

“[Remy Ma] never tells me her personal relationship business, but what I know is I left y’all last night, we went to Brooklyn Chophouse, she treated 10 grown men to dinner, and I woke up in the morning and my phone was going crazy,” Fat Joe said. “They was like, ‘Yo, look what’s going on. I’m like, what the f###?’”

However, it seems Fat Joe’s comments were misunderstood, leading some to believe that Papoose was part of the dinner party.

The TuneCore executive set the record straight on his Instagram Story Tuesday night (December 17). Despite his love for the restaurant, Pap confirmed he wasn’t with Remy and Fat Joe.

“Peace to my brother @fatjoe I think y’all misunderstood his interview,” he wrote. “I was not at @brooklynchophouse with them.”

During his interview with Math Hoffa on the “My Expert Opinion” podcast, Fat Joe revealed he’s close to both Remy Ma and Papoose and cannot intervene despite being a known peacemaker.

“What I can’t do is stop it, or they won’t listen to me,” he admitted. “The first time she ever asked me for advice, I said, ‘Listen, it’s different. You have a husband, this is your husband’. Nobody come to my house, tell my wife s#it. This is your husband, I can’t get in the middle of that s#it.”