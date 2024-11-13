PnB Rock Murder Conspiracy Theories Debunked By New Video Evidence Of His Set-Up

New details surface in the murder case of PnB Rock, debunking rumors of the cause of the fatal robbery once and for all.

The girlfriend and family of late Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock have received some bittersweet closure after the emergence of new evidence involving his 2022 murder

On Tuesday (November 11), CBS News Philadelphia reported that new surveillance footage from the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles where PnB Rock was killed has revealed additional details about the apparent set-up.

As many are aware, the “Selfish” rapper was shot dead at the restaurant after he and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, were ambushed in a robbery motivated by jewelry. However, the latest footage shows an individual believed to be an employee at the restaurant greeted PnB Rock upon his arrival and proceeded to make a call once he was inside. There was also a 40-minute delay before PnB Rock’s food arrived.

Previously, social media users accused Sibounheuang of being responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred after point out she posted on social media revealing their location prior to the incident. Kodak Black was among who publicly accused Sibounheuang of being responsible for PnB Rock’s death on social media, though he later apologized for lashing out.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore also previously confirmed PnB Rock was targeted because of an Instagram post in a statement her provided to Fox News 11 in September 2022. It was reported that PnB Rock himself also shared a post from the parking lot of the L.A. restaurant when they arrived, allowing ample time to get there and kill him. Shortly after his death, Sibounheuang detailed the pain she’s experienced in a lengthy Instagram post. She also noted how PnB Rock saved her life on the day he was murdered.

“I am 100% not ok,” she wrote. “If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.

In September, a Los Angeles County judge sentenced Freddie Lee Trone to 31 years to life in prison for PnB Rock’s murder on Monday (September 23). Trone was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree murder in August.

Trone is the father of the teen accused of fatally shooting PnB Rock. Prosecutors said the teen acted on his father’s orders. Trone’s co-defendant Tremont Jones was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Jones was found guilty of conspiracy and robbery. Prosecutors said he tipped off Trone to PnB Rock’s whereabouts. Trone’s son remains in custody. The 19-year-old defendant was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and charged as a minor. A judge previously deemed the teen to be not competent to stand trial. He’s reportedly undergoing treatment to see if he can be found otherwise.