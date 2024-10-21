Poison Ivi Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Hypocrisy Over Her Sexuality 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz’s daughter Poison Ivi is calling out her father’s hypocrisy over his recent remarks about her sexuality.

Iviona Hatch, who goes by the name Poison Ivi, is opening up about her relationship with her father after he said he doesn’t want her girlfriend around for fear their relationship would “contaminate” his other children.

However, during a recent appearance on “The Danza Project” Poison Ivi said that Boosie keeps his remarks to himself when she brings her girlfriend around. She also claimed she was at one of his recent topless pool parties where, despite Boosie’s homophobic views, women being intimate with each other was commonplace.

“I ain’t know it was a problem till you went on ‘Caresha Please,’” she explained. “I didn’t know it was a problem, we was just right there and girls eating each other out. But I’m contamination? You know what I’m saying, like he just be talking and I got so fed up with the s### to where I’mma talk too.”

Poison Ivi also revealed she turned to her faith to cope with tensions with her father, revealing prayer had made her stronger but admitted that the situation brought her to tears. She claimed she cried for “a year or two straight,” because she felt “like I’m not enough.”

It’s progress,” she added. “It don’t hurt any less but I know that I can’t just be sobbing around.”

Last month, Poison Ivi shed tears as she addressed her father’s “Caresha Please” appearance. He publicly apologized, pleaded for her forgiveness in a series of Instagram posts, and shared Ivi’s freestyle for Real Boston Richey #HelpMe challenge.

Poison Ivi Believes Boosie Could Have Been More Supportive Of Her Rap Career

While she’s doing what she can herself and wouldn’t want to rely on her famous father regardless, Poison Ivi believes Boosie could have been more supportive of her music career.

“I feel like him being who he is, it’s a lot more that he could have done for me with this music and with rapping,” she explained. “And not just because I’m his daughter, because I’m actually hard. I ain’t just saying it’s because he my dad and I’m saying this because I can actually rap.”