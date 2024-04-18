Polo G Says Drugs & Liquor Help Him Cope With Pain

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 25-year-old rapper admits to turning back to substances.

Polo G uses his album titles, such as The Goat and Hall of Fame, to express his confidence as a recording artist. However, the Chicago native revealed he uses narcotics to shield his distress.

Many of Polo G’s supporters had concerned reactions to a recent tweet by the Columbia recording artist. The “Rapstar” hitmaker shared his current state of mind on the X platform.

“Drugs and liquor help me cope [with] pain but I need better vices,” Polo tweeted. When a fan asked him about supposedly quitting drugs, the rapper replied, “[M###########] I stopped and started again.”

Another X user posted the lyrics to Polo G’s “21” song which included the 25-year-old rhymer saying he would stop doing Percocets after the death of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins.

“Still to this day I haven’t popped a perc for respect [for] my brotha but it’s a lot of other drugs out [here] gang,” Polo responded. Fellow Chicago-bred performer Juice WRLD passed away in 2019 from oxycodone and codeine intoxication.

Polo G has dealt with his brother facing murder charges, a pending lawsuit, and his own arrest in recent months. Last August, he teased retiring from making music after releasing his forthcoming Hood Poet album.