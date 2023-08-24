Polo G’s Lawyer On Police Raid: Someone Will Answer For These Wrongful Actions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The self-described Hood Poet’s legal team is pushing back on the narrative.

Yesterday (August 23), news broke that law enforcement officers raided the California home of Polo G. A lawyer representing the Chicago-bred rapper, born Taurus Bartlett, addressed the situation.

Apparently, police obtained a search warrant in connection to a robbery which allowed investigators to enter the Los Angeles residency. According to reports, the cops detained Polo G and several other individuals.

Polo G’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, issued a statement to XXL. Cohen downplayed his client’s involvement in any illegal activities. He essentially warned the authorities of forthcoming actions from the entertainer’s camp.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” stated Bradford Cohen. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

The criminal defense specialist added, “I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Previously, Miami police officers arrested Polo G in 2021. The “Rapstar” hitmaker faced battery of an officer and threatening a public servant felonies as well as other misdemeanors. Prosecutors eventually dropped all of the charges. Bartlett had to complete a Pre-Trial Intervention program.

Additionally, Polo G plans to drop his fourth studio album, Hood Poet, on September 15. The 24-year-old Columbia recording artist hinted at possibly retiring after this next body of work makes its way to DSPs next month.