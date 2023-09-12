AllHipHop

Pooh Shiesty Posts Message About Ordering Ferraris From Prison

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)Category: News

The “Back in Blood” hitmaker is apparently still making moves from the penitentiary.

Incarcerated recording artist Pooh Shiesty (born Lontrell Donell Williams, Jr.) is currently serving a 5-year, 3-month sentence in federal prison.

Despite being behind bars, Pooh Shiesty can still communicate with his fans. The Memphis native posted a message to his 3.4 million Instagram followers on September 11.

“Just ordered 2 Ferraris off a jail call, I’m real rich, make sure you make [her] cover my name up before you keep the b####. #TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest,” Shiesty wrote.

Additionally, Pooh Shiesty shared two new photographs of himself from the correctional facility. His Instagram carousel collected over 830,000 likes on the platform.

In January 2022, Pooh Shiesty pled guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The conviction stemmed from multiple violent incidents including a shooting near a Miami strip club.

According to reports, a court also ordered the Atlantic Records-backed rapper to pay $156,585 in restitution. He will have to enter a drugs and alcohol program upon his release as well.

Pooh Shiesty scored a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk. The RIAA certified that 2020 single as 5x-Platinum. “Back in Blood” lives on 2021’s Shiesty Season album.