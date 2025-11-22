Fugees Founder Pras Promises Appeal His 14-Year Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop has confirmed Pras will push forward with an appeal of a 14-year prison term, as his health struggles and financial losses mount up.

Pras Michel moves to appeal the 14-year federal sentence handed down in connection with his international bribery and money-laundering cases, AllHipHop has confirmed.

The former Fugees member has challenges on multiple fronts, including his health, finances and future freedom. A representative for the diamond-selling rapper confirmed that he’s going to fight back even if that fight happens behind bars.

He is slated to turn himself in January 2026.

Michel’s attorney argues the punishment is excessive and does not reflect the nature of the crimes. The sentence follows an April 2023 conviction on 10 felony counts tied to illegal foreign lobbying, campaign finance violations and alleged work as an unregistered agent for Malaysian financier Jho Low.

Federal prosecutors claimed Michel participated in a multimillion-dollar scheme that funneled foreign money into American politics and attempted to influence both the Obama and Trump administrations.

The a profound blow came on October 30 when a federal judge ordered Michel to surrender $64 million in assets. Prosecutors say the forfeited funds include accounts and investments they believe were controlled by Michel through shell companies linked to Low.

Authorities allege Low siphoned billions from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund and used that stolen money to buy political influence in the United States. Low remains a fugitive believed to be hiding in China.

According to court filings, Michel helped direct tens of millions of dollars into Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection efforts. Prosecutors also say he later tried to persuade the Trump administration to ease its investigation into Low while attempting to influence conversations about the extradition of Chinese dissident Guo Wengui. They claim Michel spent some of the diverted money on political donations, luxury travel, and celebrity-driven events.

Michel’s case drew national attention thanks to its Hollywood connections.

Leonardo DiCaprio testified during the trial, recounting Low’s extravagant lifestyle and his proximity to entertainment power players. Prosecutors depicted Michel as a key figure channeling foreign interests into the American political process from behind the scenes.

Malaysia seeks to reclaim more than $7 million paid to producer Swizz Beatz, who has denied any involvement in wrongdoing.

Michel’s struggles are not just financial. In late August 2025, he underwent emergency surgery to remove colon cancer. Sources close to Michel say he is concentrating on recovery and spending time with family while preparing for the next round of legal battles.