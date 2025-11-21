Fugees’ Pras Michél Hit With 14-Year Federal Sentence In Foreign Lobbying Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras Michél begins a hard legal chapter after receiving a 14-year sentence tied to foreign political influence and decades of mounting federal pressure.

Pras Michél walked into federal court Thursday for a moment that felt worlds away from the Fugees’ storied rise, as a judge sentenced him to 14 years in prison for a slate of political crimes tied to foreign money, U.S. elections and behind-the-scenes influence campaigns.

The feds reportedly shadowed him for nearly a decade. The once-celebrated artist now faces one of the toughest penalties ever handed to a Hip-Hop figure on federal political charges.

Michél was convicted in April 2023 on 10 counts, including funneling illegal foreign donations into Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and carrying out unauthorized lobbying aimed at the Trump administration in 2017.

Billboard reported that his sentence includes three years of probation after he completes the federal term. He originally faced up to 22 years.

His representative, Erica Dumas, released a short statement to Variety acknowledging the gravity of the moment.

“Throughout his career Pras has broken barriers. This is not the end of his story. He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter.”

AllHipHop has followed Pras’ legal issues since the earliest filings in 2019, when the allegations seemed bizarre for a Grammy-winning artist with deep ties to socially conscious Hip-Hop. Federal prosecutors alleged that Michél used foreign funds to influence U.S. politics on multiple fronts, most notably through an effort to help Malaysian financier Jho Low.

The trial featured testimony from Leonardo DiCaprio, an unprecedented Hollywood pop-in for a case rooted in political corruption, cross-border money trails and an artist whose career once stood on cultural impact rather than covert political maneuvering.

Last month, a judge ordered Michél to surrender more than $64 million connected to the foreign influence scheme. That news landed just as he was trying to position himself for a retrial, accusing his former attorney David Kenner, well known in Hip-Hop legal history for representing Suge Knight, of relying on artificial intelligence to craft his closing arguments.

In early 2024, Kenner pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal contempt over mishandled discovery materials tied to Pras’ case.

After his conviction, Michél said he would continue to press forward with an appeal despite the mounting setbacks.

His surrender date is set for January 27, marking the start of a long legal battle that places one of Hip-Hop’s most enigmatic figures at the center of a federal case with global political ties.

For a group like the Fugees — built on ideas of liberation, awareness, and cultural power — the chapter closing around Michél is a heavy one.