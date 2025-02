Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A snippet of Pusha T and Pharrell’s “Mike Tyson Blow to the Face” has fans hyped for the highly anticipated Clipse reunion album.

Pusha T fans eager to hear his upcoming Clipse album, produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, are buzzing with excitement over a new song that surfaced online over the weekend.

The song, titled “Mike Tyson Blow to the Face,” sees King Push and Williams join forces on the soundtrack of the legendary producer’s new short film All Day I Dream About Sport.

New Pusha T snippet, possibly from the new Clipse album pic.twitter.com/vXd8sagh9y — Man-Man (@numnumjuice) February 16, 2025

Snippets of the track quickly went viral, with fans hyping the single, praising Pusha’s flow, and eagerly anticipating the long-awaited album.

“We bringing real Hip-Hop back in 2025,” one fan shared. “All that other water down s### is going out the window.”

Another added, “The wordplay and rhyme aches are amazing. Pusha is really at his best when he’s making music with Pharrell and his brother.”

A third stated simply, “I’m actually speechless on how excited I am.”

Pusha T’s “Mike Tyson Blow to the Face” is featured in Pharrell Williams’ 20-minute film, created with Gabriel Moses, and described as “a visual love letter to West African culture, deeply rooted in the everyday experience of life in Senegal.”

The film is available to watch free on Le Cinéma Club until Friday (February 21).

Meanwhile, Clipse—comprised of Pusha T and No Malice—are poised to drop their first project, Let God Sort Em Out, after a 15-year hiatus.

Pusha T and No Malice confirmed the album was complete during an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur last October.

“The album’s done,” Pusha T said. “So, the album’s done, we just [handling] all the logistics right now. It’s ready. So, as soon as it’s ready, y’all getting it. That’s it.”

Malice added, “It’s time. The album is ready. The album is right. I feel it’s something that Hip-Hop has been missing. And we got it, so we ready.”