Pusha T Reheats Beef With Drake, Claims No One Ever Touched Him

Drake has a lot of foes at the moment. As the Canadian superstar deals with the fallout from Kendrick Lamar and Future throwing shots his way, longtime rival Pusha T surfaced again.

Pusha T and Drake have been feuding for years. Their rivalry peaked in 2018 with the release of King Push’s now-classic “The Story of Adidon” diss track. However, the Virginia native recently had more to say about the beef.

On Tuesday (March 2), an X user tweeted, “I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on @PUSHA_T.” The Clipse member replied, “Not a pinky nail… [rolling on the floor laughing emoji].”

Not a pinky nail…🤣 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 2, 2024

Drake eventually admitted to taking a loss in his battle with Pusha T. After “The Story of Adidon” shocked the system, the OVO Sound leader continued to attack Pusha T with subliminal bars in his music.

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,” Pusha T stated in 2022. He also said, “But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, ‘Yes.’ It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Some Hip-Hop fans believe Drake aimed at Pusha again on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” off the 2023 album Utopia. Ironically, Scott appears on Future and Metro Boomin’s new LP, We Don’t Trust You, which includes disses directed at Drake.