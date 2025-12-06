Q Parker Keeps 112 Reunion Hope Alive, Pushes Forward Solo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Q Parker says he wants a 112 reunion more than anyone, but he’s pushing forward with his solo journey.

Q Parker is watching the buzz around 112’s legacy reach a fresh peak, but he’s not letting nostalgia stop his own momentum.

After Slim and Mike of 112 appeared on Tamron Hall, social media chatter erupted about “incomplete groups” and fans demanding a full reunion. The Atlanta native stated clearly he’s open to making history again. But he’s also done waiting on phone calls that never come.

Parker told AllHipHop that he wants nothing more than for the original 112 lineup to reunite for the group’s 30-year anniversary, a moment he knows holds both emotional and financial weight for everyone involved. Still, he says he’s the only one reaching out.

“The side of this coin that I sit on have reached out on multiple accounts personally and through third parties on my behalf,” Parker said. “Haven’t gotten a response.”

He emphasized he hasn’t spoken to Slim or Mike—who currently represent 112 on tour—in “a while,” but the desire remains. “I remain hopeful. I would love more than the fans would love for us to be able to celebrate together.”

That hope hasn’t paused his career. Parker has leaned heavily into his new solo era, which he describes as “romance dealing,” a nod to the hustler in him.

“I have a singular journey at this moment,” he said. “I would love to get some of the support from the fans in the same regard as how they want to see the reunion. I don’t think it’s an either or. It can be an and. There can be a 112 reunion and you can still support Q Parker too.”

He acknowledges the public’s hunger for nostalgia, because 112’s golden era touched an entire generation. But Q also warned that getting stuck in the past isn’t an option.

“I love that we fight for nostalgia, but I just think we can’t stay there. We have to still allow evolution,” he said. “I just don’t want to be one of those guys that is saying when I’m older, I wish I would have.”

Parker compared the ideal scenario to how New Edition balances group success with individual ventures, calling it a roadmap he believes 112 could follow if communication ever reopens.

Until then, he says he’s fully committed to his latest project while keeping a small emotional space reserved in case the door cracks open again.

“If there ever is an opportunity for a reconcile and a reunion of sorts, I’m always keeping myself in position for that,” he said. “But until then, I have to move in the direction that I am in.”

112’s first album dropped on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records, nearly 30 years ago. The self-titled opus was released on August 27, 1996, on Bad Boy Records, featuring hit singles like “Only You” (with The Notorious B.I.G. & Mase) and “Cupid.”