Q Parker: 112 Reunion? Diddy Support? Solo Season? Biggie Vibes?

Q Parker answers all of our questions, explaining that he still supports Diddy, why he’s moving solo and if 112 will ever get back together.

There are so many questions surrounding Q Parker, the storied member of 90s R&B group 112. Lucky for you, fair reader, we have the answers. First, Q is on a solo mission. With his new R&B album Evolution of Romance, the singing sensation continues a chapter that does not include his former bandmates. With the project, he discusses redefining masculinity and infuses the legacy of Bad Boy Records.

The Atlanta-based singer reveals The Notorious B.I.G.’s influence, the early days at Bad Boy, and the emotional complexity of Sean “Diddy” Combs. go through his current legal turmoil. Parker also revealed that he played Diddy several songs from Evolution of Romance the day before the mogul was taken into custody — a moment that now carries even more weight as he reflects on loyalty, growth, and the evolution of his own artistry.

Clearly tired from work and promo, Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and Q chop it up over all the questions fans have including the reunion of the seminal group.

AllHipHop: You’ve got a new album out — Evolution of Romance.

Q Parker: Yes, yes. I’m really feeling good about it. I’m loving the energy around the project. I’ve coined myself “the romance dealer” because I’m out here campaigning and dealing this romance to those who want it, need it, and want to incorporate it into their relationships. We’re going door to door, city to city, pushing this romance.

AllHipHop: You sound like a dealer… not that kind of dealer, but like Herbalife or Avon or Tupperware.

Q Parker: (Laughs) Avon and Tupperware — I’ll take that.

AllHipHop: I like the approach. Hand-to-hand. Why do you think that’s important?

Q Parker: Because people still want to feel something. They want a real experience with the artist. Everything now is fast-paced and non-social, even though we live in a social media world. People still want real social interaction. I love the road. I love virtual interviews too, but I really enjoy being face-to-face. With a mission centered around romance, adding the physical component is a winning combination. I’m committed to it.

AllHipHop: I really wished we could’ve connected in New York. That was internal stuff on our side, so I apologize.

Q Parker: All good. No need for an apology.

AllHipHop: When you talk about romance and men, it gets tricky. What advice would you give men in 2025 to do better?

Q Parker: Presence. And don’t be afraid to operate in all the qualities and characteristics we were blessed with. We’ve got to get rid of stigmas, “don’t cry,” “don’t be sensitive,” “don’t be vulnerable.” We are our best selves when we’re vulnerable, sensitive, and expressing true emotions. Getting rid of those compartments does a disservice to us and to our relationships.

AllHipHop: Yeah, it’s a delicate balance. Women want both sides. They want you to be able to defend them if something goes down, but they don’t want you too hardcore or crossing into toxic masculinity.

Q Parker: Exactly. There’s a time to be tough and direct, but also a time to listen, receive, and be delicate with the person you love. We’ve got to tap into everything that makes us who we are — not just the toughness, but the sensitivity too.

AllHipHop: You came up in an era where hip-hop and R&B were blowing up together. What are your thoughts now — individually and together?

Q Parker: Each genre should be respected for what it is. There’s a time and place for all of it. You don’t have to love one and hate the other. 112 was hip-hop and R&B — we could do both. Fans loved that blend. Both genres are necessary. If we let them operate in their greatness, we’ll be okay.

AllHipHop: What are your thoughts on the state of R&B now?

Q Parker: I respect it. I give grace and space to the artists creating today versus my era. I’m sure when we came out in 1996, the O’Jays or the Whispers didn’t love our version of R&B. But they gave us space to interpret the genre our way. Now, as an elder statesman, I won’t condemn something just because it’s not what I rock with. I don’t have to love it, but I always respect it.

AllHipHop: Back in the day, I was hardcore hip-hop — as you can see, I’m wearing a Wu-Tang hat. But I liked 112, and Biggie was amazing. What was Big’s impact on 112 and your success? What was it like working with him?

Q Parker: Man…where do I start? Biggie impacted my life in a major way. I’ll always feel indebted to him. He introduced us to the world and stamped us as soon as he rhymed on our first single. That was the best introduction anyone could get.

Outside the music, he had a gentle, big heart. He made sure we had money in our pockets, food in the studio, access to phones — whatever we needed. He bought us our first goose-down coats during the ’96 Blizzard because we were from the South and didn’t know cold like that. He had us laced in Brooklyn Mint. He’d hand us $100s just because. As teenagers, that was huge.

AllHipHop: You took me back with that ’96 Blizzard. Only time I ever got stranded in the snow.

Q Parker: (Laughs) Yeah, man.

AllHipHop: Of course, we’ve got to talk about Diddy. But before that, let me ask about Bad Boy in general. Y’all were the youngest on the roster, but still a force. What was your overall experience?

Q Parker: It was exciting — and nerve-wracking. We really were a family. We looked after each other. Supported each other in the studio and on the road. Bad Boy was the sweet spot. We accomplished a lot.

AllHipHop: Earlier this year you said seeing Diddy the way he is now was “hurtful.” It’s been a few months. How do you feel now?

Q Parker: I still feel the same. I don’t believe in cancel culture. When someone makes a mistake, you don’t just throw them away. When I’m down with you, I’m down with you. That doesn’t mean I condone your behavior — it means I support you. Whether it’s walking with you through rehab or writing letters to someone you harmed. Nobody’s perfect, and I don’t have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. I’m not going to be super judgmental about someone who changed my life.

AllHipHop: Have you had any communication with Diddy?

Q Parker: The day before he was taken away, he gave me his blessings on Evolution of Romance. I played him 3–4 songs to get his opinion. I still hold him in high regard. He has an incredible musical ear. That ended up being the day before he was taken away.

AllHipHop: I’m sure y’all worked closely in the early days.

Q Parker: Absolutely. I learned so much from him — marketing, promotion, how to work hard. I still carry those lessons and pass them on to people I mentor today.

AllHipHop: I’m seeing little videos. It looks like he’s ready for a comeback. It’s crazy, but it might be epic.

Q Parker: Knowing him, whenever he’s released, there’ll be a celebration. He doesn’t do anything small. I look forward to seeing him celebrated — and celebrating.

AllHipHop: Pivoting a little — two members of 112 were on Tamron Hall recently. And two members of Total. Two incomplete groups being presented as the groups. Fans are calling for a reunion. We’re approaching 30 years. What are your thoughts?

Q Parker: I’m always open and hopeful for a reconcile and a reunion — celebrating what we did. I ask the fans to be patient, and also give me space and grace because I’m on a singular journey right now. It’s not either/or — there can be a 112 reunion and people can support Q Parker.

AllHipHop: It feels like you are getting love — live and musically. But people still want that nostalgia.

Q Parker: And I’m not mad at that. Nostalgia is real. But we can’t stay there — we also have to evolve. I don’t want to look back one day wishing I’d done more.

AllHipHop: Respectfully, I hope you can do both — New Edition–style. Group thing, solo thing. Has there been any communication? A 30-year reunion has financial opportunities too.

Q Parker: I’ve reached out multiple times personally and through third parties. I haven’t gotten a response. I haven’t spoken to Mike and Slim in a while. But I remain hopeful. I’d love a reunion more than the fans would. But I can’t get stuck in that. I’m romance dealing right now with a new project. I keep a little space open in case a reunion happens, but until then, I have to move forward.

AllHipHop: One of my friends — Nicole, who used to work for Russell Simmons — asked: What was Bad Boy like after Biggie died?

Q Parker: Very sad. Big and Craig Mack were the foundations. As the “starting five” — Craig, Big, Faith, Total, and 112 — losing our big brother changed everything. The walls were quiet. He filled every room with his voice and humor. Losing him led to us recording “I’ll Be Missing You” as an outlet. I’m proud that our connection ties us to the story of hip-hop and R&B forever.

AllHipHop: Another rumor…did Def Jam ever court you?

Q Parker: After our Bad Boy deal, we signed to Def Jam. We did two albums there. We were free agents after album three and wanted to test the waters. Def Jam made us an offer we couldn’t refuse.

AllHipHop: Business-wise, now that you’re independent and know both systems, what’s the difference?

Q Parker: Knowledge. When you know better, you do better. Understanding the industry, the indie side — it all leads to more success. I mirror what I saw at record companies. My team, Paramount Collective Ventures, meets weekly like the labels used to: marketing updates, radio, street team, promotions. I run my independent journey the same way.

AllHipHop: And you’re in your content space, which I love. What prompted you to create that?

Q Parker: Because I can’t get to every city. I want Zoom and virtual calls to feel personal, like you’re kicking it with your homie. Good dialogue, good conversation.

AllHipHop: What’s something people don’t know about you?

Q Parker: I’m a researcher of music. I study documentaries, success, and failures. And I love carpentry. I’ve got every tool Home Depot sells. My house is full of stuff I built myself.

AllHipHop: I respect that. My dad was a carpenter. He built our house. I didn’t get all his talent, but some. Will you create other content in the space?

Q Parker: Absolutely. My studio, film space, editing. I do TikTok Live weekly. I can shoot photos. It’s a multipurpose room where I can get things done without outsourcing.

AllHipHop: The platforms have changed…TV, radio replaced by YouTube, Spotify, algorithms. My algorithm almost never sends me R&B. What’s life like for you in the digital algorithm?

Q Parker: I understand evolution. We can’t stay the same. It’s about knowledge, understanding the system, finding loopholes, and mastering what you do. The goal is to get the music into as many houses and hearts as possible, physically, digitally, or socially. You can’t ignore it.

AllHipHop: I appreciate your time. The game needs classic R&B, not Hip-Hop-R&B hybrids or melodic rappers. Respect to them, but we need what you do. (Jokes on a last massive yawn.)

Q Parker: (Laughs) Man, when you’re romance dealing, it’s early mornings and late nights. But every opportunity to talk about my project, whether it’s an introduction or a reintroduction. I don’t take it lightly. Brick by brick is our motto. Everyone counts. I give everyone the necessary time so they can be champions of this romance evolution. Thank you for your time.

AllHipHop: Thank you, brother. Take care. Hope to see you down the road.

Q Parker: Absolutely. Let’s make it happen.