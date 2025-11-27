Q Parker Stands By Diddy, Says Big Comeback Is Inevitable

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Q Parker of 112 fame reaffirmed his loyalty to Diddy during an AllHipHop interview and said that the comeback going to be big.

Q Parker, know as a one-time member of 112, took a moment in his promotional run for his new solo R&B album Evolution of Romance to revisit a topic that has followed him all year. 112 was one of the original roster of Bad Boy Records.

The singer said his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs has not wavered even as the Bad Boy founder continues to fight legal battles that have reshaped the public conversation around him.

The remarks came during an upcoming interview with AllHipHop, where Parker spoke plainly about their connection and the weight of their shared history within the powerhouse label. He said the headlines or sentiments surrounding Combs have not changed how he moves.

“I still feel the same [as earlier in the year],” Parker said. “I don’t believe in cancel culture. When someone makes a mistake, you don’t just throw them away. When I’m down with you, I’m down with you. That doesn’t mean I condone your behavior…it means I support you.”

The Atlanta native said his stance is not blind loyalty but a commitment to letting accountability and grace coexist.

“Nobody’s perfect, and I don’t have a heaven or a hell to put anyone in,” he told Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur. “I’m not going to be super judgmental about someone who changed my life.”

One of the key moments in the discussion involved Parker’s final communication with Combs before the music mogul was detained. Parker said Combs listened to early cuts from Evolution of Romance and offered encouragement one day before authorities took him into custody.

“The day before he was taken away, he gave me his blessings,” Parker said. “I played him three or four songs to get his opinion. He has an incredible musical ear. I really enjoyed that time. It ended up being the day before he was taken away.”

Parker said Combs’ imprint still lives in his creative decisions as an indie act. He pointed to lessons on branding, rehearsal and discipline that shaped 112 during their Bad Boy rise in the 1990s.

“I learned so much from him – marketing, promotion, how to work hard,” Parker said. “I still carry those lessons and pass them on to the people I mentor.”

Even with Combs’ future uncertain, Parker shared confidence that the music executive will eventually stage a larger-than-life return.

“Knowing him, whenever he’s released, there’ll be a celebration,” Parker said. “He doesn’t do anything small. I look forward to seeing him celebrated and celebrating.”

Parker’s new album aims to restore emotional R&B to the center of the genre, something Diddy sought to do with this last project.