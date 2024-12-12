Quando Rondo Slapped With Jail Time For Federal Marijuana Charge 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled marijuana.

On Wednesday (December 11), Judge R. Stan Baker handed down a 33-month prison sentence to the Savannah native. Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, pleaded guilty to the charge in June. He faced a potential five-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors argued the Atlantic Records artist was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy. He was one of several defendants indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine.

WLCJ News reported the rapper was in high spirits following his sentencing hearing.

“As crazy as it sounds, that’s enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself,” he said. “Come up with some better plans. Come out and move forward for my family and friends.”

He also expressed his desire to show kids “walking down the right path is cool.”

Quando Rondo Fighting DUI & Reckless Driving Charges

Quando Rondo is fighting another charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and reckless driving charges. The charges stemmed from a 2023 car crash he had while out on bond in a state drug and gang case. He was released on a $4,600 bond.

“I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah,” he said after pleading guilty to the drug charge. “And I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, most of all to my daughters.

“I just want everybody to know I’m a changed person,” he said. “I’m changing every day, and God got the last say so … I’m changing myself. It starts with yourself. Change starts at home. It don’t matter the circumstances. It don’t matter the levels of how bad something is. God could bring you out of anything. So, with that being said, like I said before, I’m walking my faith and not by sight. Nothing can break me. It’s just going to make me even more.”