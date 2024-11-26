Quavo Evokes Kodak Black’s “No Sex” Freestyle Fending Off Thirsty Fans In Thailand 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo channeled a recent Kodak Black freestyle after getting mobbed by a group of overzealous admirers in Thailand.

The former Migos rapper was in the country to perform on Day 1 of Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 alongside the likes of Tyga, Waka Flocka and headliner A$AP Rocky.

On Monday (November 25), Quavo took to Instagram to share some highlights from his trip. Among the footage was a video of the Georgia native being mobbed by a group on a packed street.

The video shows Quavo surrounded closely by his entourage as a group of thirsty fans attempt to maul him. Finding humor in the situation, Quavo recited a recent bizarre Kodak Black freestyle. “No, no, no! I don’t want no sex!” he yelled while smiling. “I don’t want it.”

While the country has become a notorious “sex tourism” destination, it’s unclear if any of the individuals in the video were sex workers.

Kodak Black went viral after dropping some bars off the dome during a recent livestream with Kai Cenat. The Twitch star gazed in amazement as Black freestyled about rejecting sexual advances. He later admitted he was under the influence of Percocet during the stream.

Meanwhile, Quavo recently joined forces with The Kid LAROI on the singer’s new single “Slow It Down.” Ironically, the track sees LAROI urge their lover to reign it in, with Quavo advising, “Slow motion better than no motion.”

Quavo could have another collab on his hands, with the WWE, if wrestler Trick Williams has anything to do with it. He recently suggested the “Without You” hitmaker would be the ideal artist to remix his theme song.

“I always thought Quavo would be able to kill this beat,” Williams said during a recent interview. “I think Quavo would be really good. If I had to do it myself, I’ll do it myself.”