Quavo & Offset Build Bridges Following Rich Homie Quan’s Death 

Quavo paid tribute to Rich Homie Quan before sharing a hopeful update about his relationship with Offset.

Quavo and Offset appear to be mending fences following the tragic death of Rich Homie Quan.

The pair fell out before losing fellow Migos rapper Takeoff, and their relationship has been strained ever since. However, it appears Quavo and Offset are making progress amid the loss of another rapper

On Thursday (September 5), news of the untimely passing of Rich Homie Quan left the Hip-Hop community reeling. Quavo was among those paying tribute, posting a photo of Quan alongside Young Thug and Migos. Significantly, he placed a heartbroken emoji above the image of Offset.

“May God be with US,” he wrote on the image. “Never saw this being apart of our journey.”

Quavo also reposted Metro Boomin’s tribute, which featured images of the Atlanta rappers. “The night we made young rich homies,” he wrote before tagging Quavo and Offset. “These days were a very special time in history when everybody was hungry and working together towards the same goal!”

A short while later, Quavo shared another post, confirming he and Offset have spoken. “Good Convo With My Bro,” he wrote on a post backed by Quavo and Offset’s “Nothing Changed.”

Things have been rocky between Quavo and Offset following Takeoff’s passing, with the tension reportedly bubbling over into an altercation at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Back in March, Offset opened up about their relationship, revealing he and Quavo have love for each other and were still grieving.

“We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it,” he explained. “Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that s###. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”