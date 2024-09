Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

News of Rich Homie Quan’s death spread like wildfire on Thursday (September 5), with many hoping it was just a rumor. But as the minutes ticked by, more and more of his friends and family began to pay tribute on social media. A rep for the Fulton County morgue also confirmed the news to AllHipHop.

Jacquees, who collaborated with Rich Homie Quan on songs like “Come Thru (Remix),” confused fans when he mourned Rich Homie Quan on Twitter then deleted the post.

“Man my brother Quan was one of dem ones and responsible for so much s### man,” Jacquees wrote. “ I love you bru, just talked to you and you told me how proud you was of me. Ima miss you bru. Forever, I ain’t cried in forever bru…this one HURT FR…”

Boosie Badazz, meanwhile, claimed the cause of death was a drug overdose. He tweeted, “JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD‼️ JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissunigga. JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA. Never forget yo smile n the way talked n course yo music. WE GOT SOME GOOD ASS MEMORIES TOGETHER N THAT GO ALWAYS BRING A SMILE TO MY FACE. WE WAS COOKING UP SOME S### TOO.”

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Lamar, hailed from Atlanta. He gained prominence in the early 2010s after the release of his breakthrough single, “Type of Way,” in 2013. He followed up with popular tracks like “Walk Thru” featuring Problem and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).”

Quan was part of the early days of the Rich Gang collective, working alongside artists like Young Thug and Birdman, though he later distanced himself from that group. He also frequently collaborated with fellow Atlanta native 2 Chainz, who left a tribute on his Instagram page.

“Dam lil brother ,we just spoke about shooting a video,” he wrote. “special prayer for you and your family , and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something. my condolences bru.”

While Rich Homie Quan experienced legal troubles and label disputes that slowed his momentum, he remained well-known in the Southern rap community.

Quan was reportedly at his Atlanta home at the time of his death. He was just 34 years old. Par for the course, social media is blowing up with reactions to his death. 9th Wonder wrote, “Such a fan of this guy. Did not get the flowers he deserved for being one of the innovators for a whole new lane. Rest easy, lil bruh @richhomiequan.”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Rich Homie Quan’s loved ones.