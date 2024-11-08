Quavo Presses DGG, Smacks Streamer In Hilarious Appearance On Kai Cenat’s Marathon Stream 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo is having fun with Twitch streamer Kai on his Cenat Mafiathon 2 live event, where the rapper had a little back-and-forth with DDG.

Quavo had a blast with Kai Cenat and his streamer friends after joining the Twitch star for his Mafiathon 2 subathon streaming event.

On Thursday night (November 7), Quavo became the latest celebrity to appear on the non-stop 30-day marathon stream, following stints from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, GloRilla, DDG and more.

Like Black and DDG, Quavo was going viral following his on-air antics. He was tending among the Top. 10 in the country on X (Twitter) as users reacted to his high-jinx.

One moment in particular attracted attention, with fans claiming Quavo pressed DDG, who had returned to Cenat’s new Los Angeles mega-mansion. A clip from the stream sees Quavo poking DDG before asking him, “What’s up?” and questioning if he wants to box.

Why Quavo try to PRESS DDG on Kai Cenats's stream



"You tryna box?"💀 pic.twitter.com/zTzFefjrz4 — Eclipse🌗 (@Ecl1psd) November 8, 2024

It didn’t appear they have any issue, with many putting Quavo’s actions down to him being “high.” Fans shared another funny exchange with Quavo and DGG debating who was too close to the other while playing a game.

Kai Cenat was confused until he realized Quavo was pressing DDG for getting to close to him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BkfLyTZnAx — Slatt♱ (@SlatDontMiss) November 8, 2024

Later in the game, Quavo crept up on one of Cenat’s friends before playfully smacking him in the face.

why quavo smack rakai like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/MRj3LJ6G5q — 𝕮𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖊 亗 (@Cheeedoee) November 8, 2024

Earlier in the evening, Quavo became emotional as he and Kai Cenat listened to his tribute to the late Takeoff. He also dropped off an inspiring motivational speech and an unreleased track. Check out some of the highlights below.

Quavo gets emotional giving a motivational speech on Kai Cenat’s live stream 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CK9FMbMiZ4 — Cuhtz (@iCuhtz) November 8, 2024

Kai Cenat plays UNRELEASED Quavo song pic.twitter.com/74C2FWbQDN — MrClips (@MrClipperr) November 8, 2024

Quavo shares Pop Smoke stories with Kai Cenat & speaks on if they have any more music pic.twitter.com/rouesyFCWV — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Quavo’s fellow Migos rapper Offset previously joined one of Kai Cenat’s streaming marathons. After the broadcast, Cenat shared a message Offset sent thanking him for inviting him to his 24-hour stream.

“’Really thankful for the time and fun bro the whole gang, love them n##### like they my brothers,'” Offset wrote. “‘Thank you bro I haven’t had fun like this in life in a long time bro. I needed that in my life, been so serious for so long n##### been going through s### with no fun. Thank you thank you.'”