Quavo Releases Emotional Takeoff Tribute Song & Video ‘Without You’ 

Quavo reflects on the passing of his nephew and Migos rapper Takeoff in a new video and tribute song, “Without You.”

The song is accompanied by a video featuring the Migos rapper smoking in the studio while reflecting on Takeoff’s passing.

“Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog,” Quavo sings on the melodic new track.

Quavo and Takeoff released the joint album, Only Built For Infinity Links in October, which is referenced in “Without You.”

“I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity,” Quavo croons. Watch the emotional video below.

Quavo Reflects On Takeoff’s Death On ‘Without You’

After posting a snippet of the track on Instagram, fans and fellow rappers flooded the comments section sharing their support.

“Stay strong young soldier.🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽,” Beanie Sigel wrote while Meek Mill added a series of prayer emojis.

“Hold Ya Head Champ!! 🙏🏾🤝🏾👑” LeBron James penned. Migos label Quality Control Music added “LLT [Long Live Takeoff] ♾️🚀”

Earlier on Wednesday, the man suspected of the murder of the 31-year-old outside a Houston bowling alley in November was granted bail. Patrick Clark reportedly posted a £1 million bond and was released on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Quavo broke his silence on his 28-year-old nephew’s death in November. He shared a heavenly letter to Takeoff a day after laying him to rest.

“It’s so hard to tell you I’ma miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” the note began. “Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move…then you followed up right behind me.”