Queen Latifah Joins “The Voice” Season 30 As New Coach

Queen Latifah’s stepping into The Voice coaching chair this fall, bringing decades of hip-hop credibility to NBC’s milestone 30th season.

Queen Latifah is stepping into the red chair this fall as NBC’s singing competition enters its 30th season with a legendary hip-hop pioneer ready to mentor the next generation of artists.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will join Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Riley Green on the coaching panel when The Voice Season 30 premieres in September 2026, marking her first time as a coach on the Emmy-winning show.

Her résumé speaks for itself. Queen Latifah’s journey in music started in the late 1980s when she was still in high school, forming the female rap trio Ladies Fresh before launching her solo career.

In 1995, she made history by becoming the first female solo rap artist to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance with her anthem “U.N.I.T.Y.”

That track became more than just a song. It became a movement, addressing women’s rights and urban struggles with a message that still resonates today.

Beyond the booth, she’s conquered Hollywood. Her film and television work earned her a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2002 musical Chicago.

She’s also collected three Screen Actors Guild Awards and multiple NAACP accolades throughout her career.

This isn’t just another celebrity taking a coaching gig. This is someone who’s lived through every era of hip-hop and entertainment, from the golden age of rap to the streaming era.

What makes her addition to the coaching panel particularly interesting is her genre versatility. In a 2020 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Queen Latifah revealed she’s a genuine country music fan, citing Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” as one of her favorite songs.

She told Clarkson that the track had rap elements, calling it “like a country rap record.” She also praised how modern country artists are blending hip-hop and R&B influences into their sound, suggesting she’ll bring an open-minded approach to mentoring artists across multiple genres.

According to NBC, the milestone 30th season will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, with Carson Daly returning as host for the 30th consecutive time.